Associated Press issues correction after Fox News host calls them out on ‘BS story’

Speaking of fake news, which news network do Americans trust the least? And the winner is @FoxNews. Wait, what? Take that down, take that down! #MediaBuzz #HowardKurtz pic.twitter.com/KLtGEC7WQw — Not Sure ⚖🗽✊🌊 (@JoeBauers2505) April 9, 2018

The Associated Press issued a correction after Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz called them out for a story he said was a dishonest and misleading account of what happened on his show, “Media Buzz.”

The story claimed that Kurtz demanded while he was on the air that a graphic be taken down because it showed that the public didn’t trust Fox News as much as it did in CNN and MSNBC, according to a new poll.

The story quickly went viral and The Associated Press repeated it. Many on the left used the misleading story to ridicule Kurtz and Fox News.

Misinformation is a bipartisan phenomenon. This graphic was displayed too early, so @MediaBuzzFNC asked for his producers to change to the correct graphic on the topic we were discussing… Then brought up this graphic 2 minutes later in the same segment.https://t.co/Q9U7GKuI51 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 9, 2018

Even after AP, others correct BS story about #Mediabuzz poll graphic, Newsweek pushes phony headline (FOX NEWS HOST PANICS!) despite adding correcting info. Really sad — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) April 10, 2018

But what the headline obscured is that Kurtz was merely asking producers to take down the graphic because it was the wrong one, not because it was embarrassing to Fox News. Indeed, a minute later in the segment Kurtz asks for the same graphic to be shown again.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1