Associated Press issues correction after Fox News host calls them out on ‘BS story’

The Associated Press issued a correction after Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz called them out for a story he said was a dishonest and misleading account of what happened on his show, “Media Buzz.”

The story claimed that Kurtz demanded while he was on the air that a graphic be taken down because it showed that the public didn’t trust Fox News as much as it did in CNN and MSNBC, according to a new poll.

The story quickly went viral and The Associated Press repeated it. Many on the left used the misleading story to ridicule Kurtz and Fox News.

But what the headline obscured is that Kurtz was merely asking producers to take down the graphic because it was the wrong one, not because it was embarrassing to Fox News. Indeed, a minute later in the segment Kurtz asks for the same graphic to be shown again.- READ MORE

