Arizona Democrat Party Chair: President Trump ‘Has Aligned Himself with ISIS’ (VIDEO)

Arizona Democrat Party Chairman Felecia Rotellini falsely claimed Saturday that President Donald Trump “has aligned himself with ISIS.”

Arizona Democrat Party Chairman Felecia Rotellini: Trump “has aligned himself with ISIS” Rotellini made the remarks on Saturday, approximately 1-hour before a Trump-authorized raid in northern Syria resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi pic.twitter.com/lyYraFg6Eq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 29, 2019

Rotellini’s remarks were made during a discussion at the Citizens Clean Elections Commission’s “We the Voters” conference, which was held at the Phoenix Convention Center, an hour before the White House announced the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Another reason that people are going to vote, because Donald Trump is manipulating that White House and has aligned himself with ISIS and Saudi Arabia,” Rotellini claimed before she was cut off by Arizona Republican Party Chairman Dr. Kelli Ward. – READ MORE