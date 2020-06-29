Gov. Cuomo Claims the Trump Administration ‘Is in Denial’ About the Coronavirus Pandemic (VIDEO)

WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there was a “failed effort to stop the first wave in the country.” #MTP #IfItsSunday@NYGovCuomo: The Trump administration “is in denial about the problem.” They are telling states “you’re on your own.” pic.twitter.com/YJjUS65CH0 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 28, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is adamant that President Donald Trump’s administration has failed to acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Cuomo to weigh in on Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Alex Azar’s belief contact tracing issues are the responsibility of the states and whether or not this second surge in coronavirus cases was preventable.

“If you listen to what the secretary said, if you listen to what the president says, what they said at the White House briefing, they’re saying what they said three months ago,” Cuomo said.

He added, “They’re basically in denial about the problem. They don’t want to tell the American people the truth.” – READ MORE

