California Legislature Votes to Allow Discrimination by Race, Gender, National Origin

This week, the legislature in California voted to remove the constitutional prohibition on “discriminating against or granting preferential treatment to persons on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, and public contracting.” That’s right, California just voted to allow racial and gender discrimination in all its public activities. The bill will move to the ballot in November for a popular vote.

The California legislature has now voted to strike these words from our state

constitution: “The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.” I’m speechless. pic.twitter.com/X09mWlM9sX — Steve Miller (@SteveMillerOC) June 24, 2020

Yes, this is real. Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 (“ACA5”) has only one clause: delete Section 31 from the California state constitution.https://t.co/WiXT1N0Mku pic.twitter.com/qdZJiELGfl — Steve Miller (@SteveMillerOC) June 26, 2020

The proponents of the bill, the most radical progressives in California (which is really saying something), say it’s about removing the ban on affirmative action, first passed in 1996. The University of California Board of Regents, headed by Janet Napolitano, supports this bill. Many have absurdly cited the CCP coronavirus pandemic and the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department to say the era of affirmative action should end. Opponents call it nothing more than a racial spoils system designed to grant preferential treatment to some communities of color over others. – READ MORE

