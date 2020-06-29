L.A. Sheriff To Quadruple Gun-Carry Permits

The Los Angeles County sheriff announced on Wednesday his office plans to increase the number of gun-carry permits issued to residents by 400 percent.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva (D.) said he would assign additional staff to process gun-carry permit applications in an effort to improve the sheriff department’s operations. He said the new resources could quadruple approvals.

“I know another question some of you are going to ask about is the policy,” he said during a live stream. “We’re increasing the approval rate on these and it’s probably going to go up about 400 percent, roughly. So, if you think you have good cause please submit it, go through the process, and we’ve actually increased some of our staffing to accommodate that.”

The number only sounds striking on paper. A 2017 audit by the California State Auditor found the county had only issued 197 permits and there were only 9 active permits belonging to applicants outside the law enforcement community, despite the county having a population of more than 10 million. Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania, which has a population of about 1.5 million and a “shall issue” gun-carry law, issued 9,239 permits in 2019. – READ MORE

