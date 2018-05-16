NBC Reporter Asks White House if It’s Acceptable for Israel to ‘Kill at Will’ in Gaza (VIDEO)

NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander asked the White House Monday if it believed Israel should “kill at will” during questions about violence at the Gaza Strip.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said responsibility for the violence along the border fence “rests squarely with Hamas,” the militant terrorist organization that governs the Palestinian territory. Mass protests have broken out again in response to the moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recently recognized by the U.S. as Israel’s capital.

Alexander quoted French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who issued a statement Monday calling on Israel to use proportionate force and “exercise discernment and restraint.” – READ MORE

