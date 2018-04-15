Gorka Blasts Fox News Guest as ‘Obnoxiously Obtuse’ for Criticizing Air Strikes Against Syria

Former White House deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka blasted a fellow Fox News guest for questioning the air strikes on Syria ordered by President Donald Trump Friday, calling him “obnoxiously obtuse.”

Trump announced at the White House the U.S. had coordinated with France and Britain to attack Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons capabilities after he carried out a chemical attack last week on the rebel-held suburb of Douma. A year ago, Trump also ordered a strike against Syria for a similar chemical attack.

On “The Ingraham Angle,” military analyst Col. Douglas MacGregor called the situation “perplexing” and appeared to suggest the chemical attack the U.S. and its allies concluded occurred last week was fake. – READ MORE

