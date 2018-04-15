True Pundit

GOP rep: US Constitution doesn’t give president ‘authority to strike Syria’

Posted on
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) lashed out on Friday at President Trump’s decision to launch “precision strikes” in Syria, saying the U.S. Constitution does not give the president the ability to authorize such an attack.

“I haven’t read France’s or Britain’s ‘Constitution,’ but I’ve read ours and no where in it is Presidential authority to strike Syria,” Massie tweeted.

In criticizing Trump’s decision, Massie joined a growing chorus of lawmakers — most of them Democrats — questioning the president’s constitutional authority to launch an attack on a foreign country without congressional approval.- READ MORE

