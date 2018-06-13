Judge denies retrial for Texas woman who got 5 years for voting illegally

A Texas woman who was sentenced to five years in prison for illegally voting in the 2016 elections has been denied a motion for a new trial.

The same judge who handed Crystal Mason the controversial sentence has denied her motion for a new trial in a 16-page ruling late Monday, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth, Texas, reported.

Mason was convicted of casting a provisional ballot in 2016 while she was on supervised release for a 2011 tax fraud conviction back in March.

Convicted felons are not allowed to vote in Texas until they finish out their full sentence.

Since her conviction, a petition has been widely circulated calling for all charges against her to be dropped with more than 38,000 signatures, with many saying that the black woman’s sentence is an example of African-Americans being given harsher sentences. – READ MORE

