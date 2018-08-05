GOP senator to Cory Booker: ‘Get a grip’

A top Republican called on Sen. Cory Booker to “get a grip” after the New Jersey Democrat told an audience Friday that he cried “tears of rage” over President Trump‘s rhetoric.

Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, rebuked his colleague on Twitter after Booker told a crowd at the annual progressive Netroots Nation gathering in New Orleans that some things are “savagely wrong in this country.”

“I’m a big believer that if America, if this country hasn’t broken your heart, then you don’t love her enough,” Booker said. “Because there’s things that are savagely wrong in this country. There’s a normalcy of injustice that we’ve accepted.”

Get a grip: Cory Booker: Things Are ‘Savagely Wrong’ In America https://t.co/ynskUyDFr6 via @dailycaller — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 4, 2018

Booker did not mention specific policies from the Trump administration or conditions he found appalling, but told the crowd about his time as mayor of Newark, N.J., saying it had given him a “sense of purpose.” – READ MORE

