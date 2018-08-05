DAN BONGINO RIPS INTO ‘WAR ON COPS’: SO MANY OFFICERS HAVE ‘LOST THEIR LIVES TO KEEP YOUR NEIGHBORHOODS SAFE’ (VIDEO)

NRA TV personality Dan Bongino joined “Fox & Friends” on Saturday to discuss anti-police sentiment in America — particularly among Democrats, as more and more mainstream candidates call for the abolition of ICE.

The topic hit especially close to home for Bongino, who spent time as an officer with the NYPD before joining the United States Secret Service.

.@dbongino: “There are so many empty seats at Thanksgiving from military people and from law enforcement officers who’ve lost their lives to keep your neighborhoods safe. The least we can do is respect these guys.” pic.twitter.com/3vWxL1m9Qx — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 4, 2018

“It’s one of the saddest things I have ever seen,” Bongino began. “Pete, you know, you served. I spent some time in law enforcement, the Secret Service. You know these guys, and women, by the way, they work for almost no money at all. How many jobs, Griff, seriously do you go to work every night where you think you could die? Really, I’m being serious here. I love my job. I’m in the content production space like you guys. I’m not going to do die at my job.” – READ MORE

