‘I Have a Lot of Questions’: Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Reacts to Closing of Investigation (VIDEO)

A survivor of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting attack on a country music concert reacted to law enforcement closing their 10-month investigation of the massacre.

Lisa Fine said on “The Story” that the last several weeks have been “unbelievable.”

Fine said that she and other survivors and victims’ families are outraged that the parent company of the Mandalay Bay casino, where shooter Stephen Paddock fired down upon the crowd, is suing to indemnify itself in the future.

“MGM is suing victims and survivors,” she said, adding that she is also concerned about the advent of 3-D gun-printing technology.

"For humanity's sake, I don't know who suggested that [@MGMResortsIntl] go after survivors like this…It's like a punch to our soul again and again." —Lisa Fine, Las Vegas shooting survivor #TheStory https://t.co/4VEBOVleFa pic.twitter.com/ttMF6KE4GY — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 3, 2018

Fine added that she wished authorities had more answers for what happened and what caused the mass shooting.

“It is something very unsettling,” she said. “I have a lot of questions… What happened for the 51 minutes before [law enforcement] got to [Paddock]?” – READ MORE

