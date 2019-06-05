Fox Contributor Nails Clinton for Tweeting Trump’s ‘Not Above the Law’: ‘Last Person Who Should Be Talking’

Fox News contributor Molly Hemingway slammed Hillary Clinton for a recent negative tweet during an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

The Federalist senior editor referenced the recent tweet, where Clinton claimed that “the president is not above the law,” seemingly in response to obstruction of justice accusations against President Trump.

I don't know who needs to hear this, but the president is not above the law. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 3, 2019

“She is in fact the last person who should be talking about whether people are above the law,” said Hemingway. “She should not have been above the law when she mishandled classified information.”

“But it’s also true that nobody should be beneath the law, including the president, and what we have seen in recent years is that you’ve had our powerful law enforcement and intelligence agencies behaving in ways that are deeply problematic toward a political opponent,” said Hemingway.

The contributor claimed that the law should not be determined by who likes a candidate, adding, "It doesn't matter that they didn't like Donald Trump or that certain people don't like Donald Trump, we should be a nation ruled by law, not men and the personal feelings about people."