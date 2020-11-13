GOP Senator James Lankford Vows To ‘Step In’ If Biden Isn’t Given Intelligence Briefings

Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, has vowed to “step in” if former vice president Joe Biden isn’t granted access to intelligence briefings by Friday.

Lankford made his threat during an interview with radio station KRMG which aired on Wednesday.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has stated they would not interact with the Biden campaign until the General Services Administration (GSA) made an “ascertainment” on who won the election.

Despite the media coronation of Biden as ‘president-elect,’ the GSA has thus far not determined the Democrat has officially won the presidential election.

President Trump has refused to concede the race and has waged legal challenges in several pivotal swing states where he currently trails in the vote count.- READ MORE

