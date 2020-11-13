With Stupefying Cluelessness, Media Criticize Conservative Tech Refugees for Fleeing Censorship

Twitter censors the president of the United States of America for making claims media tech giants deem are “in dispute.” People on Facebook are prevented from sharing stories about election fraud because the ones-and-zeros working in “content moderation” say claims in a lawsuit aren’t true.

Everything’s racist, sexist, iffy, and off-putting for tech’s child content-moderators, who apparently believe that media is made for censoring. They believe they are the firewall protecting those dumb adults from bad information because they know what’s best.

More conservative Twitter, Google, YouTube and Facebook users are like businesses in California. Their signs are still up, but they expanded somewhere else.

Parler, MeWe, Rumble, and Gab are blowing up in subscriptions.

Conservatives increasingly are congregating on social media outlets designed specifically for people who think like them.

Without irony, people observing the exodus claim it must be because conservatives want to “stay in their own echo chambers,” and surely there’s truth to wanting to be with like-minded people. That’s why the Left loves legacy social media. They run it, contour content to their way of thinking, and censor, report, and hector people who don’t think like them. This may sound like a Leftist love-fest, and it is, but being a conservative on these social media sites is like going to dinner at your sister’s, where she thinks it’s perfectly OK to call you a ho because you disagree with her. – READ MORE

