Disgraced Fox News Retracts False House Race Projection — 8 Days Later!

Obviously, the biggest Election Day loser will either be President Trump or Joe Biden, depending on who ultimately wins the presidential election, and the second biggest loser will be congressional Democrats, who lost seats in the House and failed to retake the Senate majority, but another major loser –without any question — is disgraced Fox News.

The bottom is falling out of Fox’s reputation, and there are reports that the once-respected outlet is suffering in the ratings. None of this should surprise anyone, especially with the countless botched calls and outright lies still being uncovered during the dumpster fire that was Fox’s Election Night coverage.

Watch this:

Here’s the video of Fox News making this call on election night. It was the first call of the night:pic.twitter.com/MLp6q8Ql5c — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 11, 2020

TRANSCRIPT: The Fox News Decision Desk can project Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives and expand their majority by at least five seats. That’s a major boost for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has pledged to roll back much of President Trump’s first term agenda if he loses reelection. … There have been projections that Democrats could pick up as many as fifteen seats.

Of course, nothing of the kind happened. The House counts are a little different everywhere, but it looks like Democrats may have somewhere between 6 and 10 House seats, and could lose as many as 15.- READ MORE

