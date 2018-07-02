Is retiring congressman Trey Gowdy heading to the Supreme Court? Here’s how it could happen

But if Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), a good friend of Gowdy’s, has anything to say about it, Gowdy’s post-retirement plans may find their way to the Supreme Court.

Scott revealed in an interview with CNN’s Van Jones over the weekend that he plans to recommend Gowdy to be one of the candidates President Donald Trump considers to fill the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy.

“I’m going to recommend Trey Gowdy be one of the folks that I would have a strong recommendation for him serving on the Supreme Court. I hope that the President will be open to that recommendation,” Scott said, according to CNN.

Scott lauded Gowdy as an “incredibly fair” man who isn’t beholden to party politics.

“A guy who will call balls and strikes and not choose a side, even when he’s an elected member, at this time in our nation’s history that’s hard to find,” he explained. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1