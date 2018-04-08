Syracuse University Student Deported After Gun Store Owner Prevents Potential School Shooting

The actions of a small-town gun store owner helped police short-circuit what they believe was a Syracuse University student’s plan to commit a mass shooting.

As a result, Xiaoteng Zhan, 22, was deported to his home country of China last month, according to Syracuse.com. Police did not reveal the incident had taken place until Friday.

In early March, Zhan visited The Gun Store in the Madison County town of Nelson, population 1,980, shop owner John Laubscher told Syracuse.com. The town is about 15 miles from Syracuse. Laubscher said Zhan wanted an AR-15.

“When we explained to him the limitations on AR’s that you can get in New York, he jumped right from that to a shotgun, and then his interest was in the highest capacity shotgun that we had,” he told CNY Central.

According to Laubscher, Zhan had a hunting license, which is required for non-citizens to buy a gun, but it was out of season and Zhan expressed his lack of knowledge about the gun. He told the shop owner he would take a gun safety course at Syracuse University to learn how to use the weapon.

Laubscher described Zhan as “on the edge” and said his lack of understanding about guns made him stand out. – READ MORE

