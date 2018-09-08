WATCH: Chick-fil-A employee fired, customer arrested after ‘incredibly disturbing’ brawl inside DC restaurant

A Chick-fil-A employee lost his job and a customer was arrested after the pair got into an intense brawl inside the Washington, D.C., fast-food restaurant — and the fight was caught on camera.

The skirmish took place Tuesday when a 55-year-old man, identified by police as Sean Turner, allegedly began shouting at other patrons and went behind the counter, WTTG-TV reported. The customer was asked to leave by an employee, but he allegedly threw a punch in response, according to a police report provided to Fox News.

The unnamed 27-year-old employee and Turner then began to fight. In a viral video shared on social media, the employee is seen punching Turner several times in the head. Other employees and customers apparently attempted to intervene as well.

Turner was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and was charged with simple assault, police said. – READ MORE

Delicious, juicy chicken and waffles fries are coming to Canda.

That’s the glorious news residents of Toronto received when Chick-fil-A President and COO Tim Tassopoulos announced Wednesday that the chain has chosen to open its first international location in the Candian city in 2019, Fox News reported.

“Toronto is a great city — with diverse and caring people, a vibrant restaurant culture and a deep talent pool,” he wrote in an open letter. “These characteristics align perfectly with Chick-fil-A’s focus on community giving, delivering a premium restaurant experience and working with passionate people who can grow with our company.”

Nonetheless, this hasn’t appeased leftists who are still enraged over an incident that happened over four years ago, when the company’s CEO Dan Cathy said he opposes same-sex marriage.

Many have demanded a boycott of the restaurant.

“Just a friendly Canadian reminder that we are a progressive country and have morals and fight for equal rights for all. We don’t want your bigoted and discriminatory business opening anywhere north of the border. #BoycottChickFilA” wrote one critic.

“There are many local, Canadian-owned restaurants that make better chicken – and without the homophobia, bigotry and hatred that Chick-Fil-A promotes. Buy Canadian, support Canadian businesses, uphold Canadian rights, freedoms & tolerance! #BoycottChickFilA” another demanded.

“Please, leave your corporate homophobic beliefs at the border. Not welcome here!” said another. – READ MORE