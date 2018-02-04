GOP Reps Seek Criminal Prosecution Of FBI, DOJ Officials For “Full Throated” Illegal Misconduct And “Treason”

Following the release of a four-page memo detailing rampant FISA warrant abuse by the FBI and DOJ, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced that he will seek the criminal prosecution of FBI and DOJ officials for the “full throated adoption of this illegal misconduct and abuse of FISA by James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein” who Gosar called “traitors to our nation.”

My full statement on the declassified memo: pic.twitter.com/eRo6ugpWQ9 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 2, 2018

Gosar focuses on the memo’s claim that the FBI and DOJ did not mention that Christopher Steele, the ex-MI6 spy who compiled the dossier, was partially funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC.

“This is third world politics where the official government agencies are used as campaign attack dogs,” Gosar said. – READ MORE

Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd: The FBI people “are ticked” and they’ll be saying of Trump, “You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win” https://t.co/5x39x20g3epic.twitter.com/fByOLNrh0I — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2018

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd warned the FBI was going to push back against President Donald Trump’s release of the House Intelligence Committee memo and further suggestions of corruption existing within that agency.

Mudd noted the long-running operation of the FBI versus Trump’s 13 months as president and noted the FBI was vowing “to win.” – READ MORE

Political insiders who subscribe to former New York Times and Politico reporter Mike Allen’s morning e-mail newsletter — Axios AM — might realize it’s not really a “newsletter.” It’s more like a “Talking Points Memo,” and the talking points are reliably Democratic in tone. Allen’s Friday edition previewed the Nunes memo release under the headline “1 Big Thing: The memo’s price.”

The team at Axios found anonymous White House aides who think the president is screwing up, who “recognize their could be a high cost” to Trump’s decision to allow the memo’s release, as they told Allen and Jonathan Swan.

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberly Strassel questioned that don’t-mess-with-the-FBI spin: “Having tried–and failed–to stop the memo on grounds of ‘national security,’ ‘omissions,’ and ‘versions,’ Ds/media are out with new reasons today. Now we are told 1) memo is a nothingburger that will backfire on WH, and 2) Trump would be unwise to mess with the FBI.The latter is particularly curious. IE, the FBI is not a rogue, unaccountable agency, but you better watch out or it might come after you.” – READ MORE