Trump’s favorite speaking perch is beside Clinton portrait

President Trump favors throwing receptions and giving addresses in the Grand Foyer, or the official entrance of the White House.

Aides set up a speaking podium in the stairwell from the second floor, giving Trump a chance for a big entrance, and an easy escape. Behind him, in the stairwell, is the official portrait of President Harry S Truman. And to his right, as he speaks, is the portrait of President Bill Clinton.

For big groups, like Christmas parties, Trump leaves after speaking, but last week, when he met with media to outline his State of the Union address themes, he mingled and even posed for pictures. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he felt vindicated by the memo declassified by the House Intelligence Committee.

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

“This memo totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe,” the president wrote on Twitter. “But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on.” – READ MORE

The declassified memo released Friday by House Republicans that alleges intelligence abuse during the 2016 presidential campaign “raises serious concerns” about the integrity of the FBI and the Department of Justice, Vice President Mike Pence said.

“I’ve had a chance to see the memo and our administration believes the memo raises serious concerns about the integrity of decisions that were made at the highest level of the Department of Justice and the FBI,” Pence told a TV station in Pittsburgh on Friday. “We’re going to continue to work with Congress to practice transparency, to get all this information out before the American people.”

Pence’s vow for transparency is in line with committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who suggested more information on the investigation will be declassified by President Trump, then made public. – READ MORE