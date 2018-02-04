Feds Arrest Democrat Texas State Judge Near Border

MCALLEN, Texas — Federal authorities arrested a Democrat Texas state judge after a series of raids on his courtroom and his home. Information on the charges and other details of the investigation remain sealed. The judge is expected to be presented in federal court on Monday.

This week, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations conducted “law enforcement activity” at the 93rd State District Court, FBI Spokeswoman Michelle Lee revealed to Breitbart Texas. While she could not disclose the details of the operation or its purpose, Lee confirmed the FBI made one arrest. The identity of the person arrested and the charges could not be released until Monday, Lee said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed the raids to local media shortly after they began. The sheriff posted a message on social media about the presence of FBI agents at the Hidalgo County Courthouse in the 93rd State District Court. Federal agents, as well as state and local authorities, were reportedly present at the judge’s home in Edinburg. – READ MORE

A traffic stop led Mexican authorities to seize enough fentanyl to kill millions of people as well as almost 1,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and other drugs that were headed to the California border.

This week, Mexico’s National Security Commission announced the seizure of 45.5 kilograms of fentanyl that were found as part of a synthetic drug shipment in the Mexican beach resort town of Ensenada, Baja California. The seizure also included more than 914 pounds of crystal meth, 87 pounds of cocaine and 18 pounds of heroin.

Unlike the other synthetic drugs, fentanyl is a medically used opioid that is considered to be 100 times more powerful than morphine and prone to lethal overdoses.

According to the Oxford Treatment Center, the lethal dose for an individual taking fentanyl is 2 milligrams.

The 45.5 kilograms of fentanyl seized is enough to fuel millions of possible lethal doses. – READ MORE