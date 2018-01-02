True Pundit

Huckabee: People ‘Are Going to Lose Patience’ With Jeff Sessions (VIDEO)

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) said “we are all going to lose patience with the attorney general” over his perceived apprehension to prosecute people like Lois Lerner and Peter Strzok.

“I love Jeff Sessions. I think he is a great guy, but he has got to do the job he is there to do,” Huckabee said.- READ MORE

