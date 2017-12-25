GOP Rep Gaetz: ‘We Have Email Evidence From Andrew McCabe Indicating That Hillary Clinton Was Going to Get a ‘HQ Special” (VIDEO)

Friday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said a congressional committee had evidence FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe indicated Hillary Clinton was going to get an “HQ special” regarding the investigation of her unauthorized email server and ties to the Clinton Foundation during her tenure as secretary of state.

Gaetz, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, described the circumstances at the FBI regarding the investigation as “extreme pro-Hillary Clinton bias.” – READ MORE

