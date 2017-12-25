True Pundit

GRINCHES: U.S. Air Force Kills Christmas; Tweets Santa Claus is Not Real

The official Twitter account of the U.S Air Force delivered a crushing spoiler alert for the holiday season, Tweeting that Santa Claus isn’t real.

A tough break for the kids.

The Tweet was posted on Oct. 25th and never deleted.

I think the folks running the Air Force’s social media just ended up on the naughty list.

 

