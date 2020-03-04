GOP Rep. Devin Nunes hits Washington Post with $250M lawsuit for publishing ‘falsehoods’ about him

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, filed a massive $250 million defamation lawsuit on Monday against the Washington Post and intelligence reporter Shane Harris.

Last month, the Post claimed Nunes went to the White House to personally tell President Donald Trump about an intelligence briefing given to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) by top intel official Shelby Pierson regarding Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

The newspaper also claimed that Trump was angry at acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire because he learned about the meeting through Nunes.

But according to Nunes, the Post’s claims are “falsehoods.” In fact, the lawsuit claims it was impossible for Nunes to have met with Trump to discuss the classified briefing when the Post claimed the meeting happened because Nunes was in Oklahoma at the time. – READ MORE

