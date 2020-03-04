Republicans just flipped KY House seat formerly held by Democrats for 33 years

You may not know this, but there was a “special election” in Kentucky, and Republicans won big time.

A Kentucky Republican flipped a longtime blue-state House seat red on Tuesday.

House District 99 that has been blue for 33 years is now a lovely shade of conservative red.

BIG WIN in Kentucky House District 99. It’s a district Democrats held for 33 YEARS, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by double digits, and one the Democrat governor carried in 2019. But tonight, Republicans flipped the seat! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 26, 2020

Big Story, Big Win – Except in the Fake News, which won’t cover it! https://t.co/reWPi2hc4v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and President Donald Trump celebrated the win on Twitter.

