CDC: 32 Million Americans Ill with Flu This Season, 18,000 Deaths

Although the media are focused on the coronavirus and the two fatalities that have taken place in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), influenza and related pneumonia are widespread across the country.

“CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 32 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths from flu,” the CDC’s weekly Influenza Surveillance Report said as of February 22, 2020.

“The percentage of death attributed to pneumonia and influenza is 6.9 percent, below the epidemic threshold of 7.3 percent,” the CDC reported.

Among the deaths are more than 100 children.

“Twenty influenza-associated pediatric deaths occurring during the 2019-2020 season were reported this week,” the CDC reported. “The total for the season is 125.” – READ MORE

