AOC hit with crushing blow as opponent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera raises $1 million to unseat her

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) days in Congress may be numbered, as it has just been revealed that her opponent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera has raised $1 million to beat her in the Democratic primary on June 23.

Caruso-Cabrera, a former anchor for CNBC, is set to report having $800,000 in cash on hand (minus expenses paid) when she files her financial disclosures with the Federal Elections Commission, according to the New York Post. The report, which is due next week, covers the first quarter of 2020: January 1-March 31.

“The outpouring of support has been amazing. Before Coronavirus people were stopping me on the street showing their excitement. And from the beginning the countless handwritten letters from near and far from across the country have been so moving,” Caruso-Cabrera said. “The national and local messages are clear: I will unite. AOC’s reign of division will end. This early financial and political support shows unstoppable momentum. As they say in New York, ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet.’” – READ MORE

