GOP Leaders Meadows, Jordan, DeSantis BLAST Deep State Lisa Page For Not Appearing Before Congress

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Lisa Page to appear in a closed-door interview Wednesday.

GOP leaders blasted Lisa Page for ignoring a Congressional subpoena.

Lisa Page resigned from her position as an FBI lawyer on May 4th.

FBI’s chief of counterintelligence, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were caught exchanging anti-Trump text messages over the summer of 2017. – READ MORE

Trump-hating FBI lawyer Lisa Page Will Not Appear Before House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday Despite Congressional Subpoena.

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte released a statement late Tuesday night on Lisa Page.

Goodlatte said it appears “key witness” Lisa Page has something to hide and Congress will use all tools at their disposal to obtain her testimony.

The House Judiciary Chairman also said Americans across the country are alarmed at the bias exhibited by officials at the FBI and DOJ and it is imperative Congress conduct vigorous oversight to ensure it never happens again. – READ MORE

