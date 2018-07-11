Goodlatte Releases Statement on Lisa Page: “We Will Use All Tools at Our Disposal to Obtain Her Testimony”

Trump-hating FBI lawyer Lisa Page Will Not Appear Before House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday Despite Congressional Subpoena.

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Lisa Page to appear in a closed-door interview Wednesday.

Lisa Page plans to blatantly defy a congressional subpoena by refusing to appear for her deposition. She is a key witness, and it is critical that she come before @HouseJudiciary to answer questions as part of our investigation. It appears she has something to hide. — Bob Goodlatte (@RepGoodlatte) July 11, 2018

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte released a statement late Tuesday night on Lisa Page.

Goodlatte said it appears “key witness” Lisa Page has something to hide and Congress will use all tools at their disposal to obtain her testimony.

The House Judiciary Chairman also said Americans across the country are alarmed at the bias exhibited by officials at the FBI and DOJ and it is imperative Congress conduct vigorous oversight to ensure it never happens again. – READ MORE

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Lisa Page to appear in a closed-door interview Wednesday.

GOP leaders blasted Lisa Page for ignoring a Congressional subpoena.

Lisa Page ignores congressional subpoena, once again showing the double standard. One set of rules for regular Americans, a different set for the Swamp! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 11, 2018

Anti-Trump FBI lawyer Lisa Page is defying a congressional subpoena because she doesn’t want to answer questions or be held accountable. Pathetic. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) July 11, 2018

Anti-Trump FBI lawyer Lisa Page is defying a congressional subpoena because she doesn’t want to answer questions or be held accountable. Pathetic. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) July 11, 2018

Lisa Page plans to blatantly defy a congressional subpoena by refusing to appear for her deposition. She is a key witness, and it is critical that she come before @HouseJudiciary to answer questions as part of our investigation. It appears she has something to hide. — Bob Goodlatte (@RepGoodlatte) July 11, 2018

This statement from Lisa Page’s attorneys could’ve been better summed up in one short sentence: “We’re choosing to ignore a Congressional subpoena” Indefensible https://t.co/Ku6vkIK21G — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 11, 2018

Lisa Page resigned from her position as an FBI lawyer on May 4th.

FBI’s chief of counterintelligence, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were caught exchanging anti-Trump text messages over the summer of 2017. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1