BETTER THAN EXPECTED: Trump Has Slashed Refugee Resettlement To The U.S. By 66 Percent Under Obama

Trump beats promise to cut new refugees, down 66% from Obama

The Trump administration beat the president’s goal of trimming new refugee admissions from the 100,000 brought in by former President Obama, slashing the population by 66 percent.

In fact, for the first time, the U.S. resettled fewer refugees than the rest of the world, but still more than another other country.

New data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees showed that the U.S. took in 33,000 refugees last year, down from 97,000 under Obama, who had pushed to raise the ceiling to 110,000.

President Trump vowed to reverse that flow, raising concerns that refugees were not being vetted well by the United Nations. He pushed to cut refugees to 45,000 a year. – READ MORE

Pro-amnesty Activists Are Claiming Sadism, Racism, And Brutality As President Donald Trump’s Immigration Agency Implements An Anti-fraud Plan Drafted Under Former President Barack Obama.

The 2016 anti-fraud plan uses recently computerized fingerprints to check if migrants created false identities to get green cards or citizenship.

Since then, a task force at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency has identified roughly 3,000 suspected cases of fraud in the huge immigrant population of roughly 20 million immigrants accepted since the 1990s.

“We finally have a process in place to get to the bottom of all these bad cases and start denaturalizing people who should not have been naturalized in the first place,” L. Francis Cissna, the director of USCIS, told the Associated Press in early June 2018. “What we’re looking at, when you boil it all down, is potentially a few thousand cases.”

The plan was launched by a September 2016 report by an Obama-appointed Inspector General at the Department of Homeland Security. The report revealed that:

U.S. citizenship [was given] to at least 858 individuals ordered deported or removed under another identity when, during the naturalization process, their digital fingerprint records were not available …

To date, and with assistance from [Office of Operations Coordination ] and USCIS, ICE has identified and prioritized 120 individuals to refer to the Department of Justice for potential criminal prosecution and denaturalization …

DHS has established a team to review the records of the 858 aliens with final deportation orders who were naturalized under a different identity …

As of November 2015, [the Office of Operations Coordination ] had identified 953 more individuals who had final deportation orders under another identity and had been naturalized; some of these individuals were from special interest countries or neighboring countries with high rates of fraud.

Since 2017, the Justice Department has moved to strip citizenship from an al Qaeda operative, a fake family of diversity-lottery winners, a child-molester and a migrant who defrauded other migrants.- READ MORE

