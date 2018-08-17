GOP Leaders in House Back Trump, Voice Support for Proposed Space Force

Two House Republican leaders are backing President Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force, but key Republicans in the Senate aren’t sold on the idea, setting up a debate over establishing and paying for a new branch of the military.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California told The Associated Press the proposal is a “smart way” to address growing investments by China and others in space.

“We’d support that,” McCarthy said in a brief interview in Sacramento, California.

GOP Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 3 House Republican, also backs Trump’s plan, an aide said Thursday.

McCarthy and Scalise are vying to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan once he retires at the end of this term, if Republicans keep control of the House in the November midterm elections. Ryan has not commented publicly on the Space Force proposal. – READ MORE