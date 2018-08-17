Interior Sec: California Communities ‘on Par With Iraq’ After Wildfires (VIDEO)

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said the devastation caused by wildfires raging across northern California was “on par with what I’ve seen in Iraq” while he served as a U.S. Navy SEAL.

“The devastation in these communities, again, it’s on par with what I’ve seen in Iraq. Absolute, total devastation,” Zinke told Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on Thursday morning. Zinke recently toured areas of California devastated by fires.

“What I saw is a steel transmission power pole ripped from its foundations and cast and crushed like an aluminum beer can and those poles were designed to withstand 200 mile an hour-plus winds,” Zinke said. “Unbelievable.”

"Where the fires are, the vast majority is on public land," Zinke told Cavuto. "So, we're not building on public land. It's the urban interface that causes some havoc because you have these fires coming out of the public lands that are mismanaged into areas that have communities."