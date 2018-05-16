True Pundit

Trump Makes Time For Unscheduled Trip To Visit Melania In The Hospital

President Trump made an unscheduled visit to check on First Lady Melania Trump in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Trump’s visit was not on the official White House schedule, but he made time for his wife as she recovers from a minor surgery on her kidney. The White House pool reports that he left the White House just after 4:00 pm.- READ MORE

Share: