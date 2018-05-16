Politics
Trump Makes Time For Unscheduled Trip To Visit Melania In The Hospital
President Trump made an unscheduled visit to check on First Lady Melania Trump in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Pres again left the WH via Marine One to chopper to @WRBethesda to visit the First Lady. pic.twitter.com/51iMErgN5H
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 15, 2018
Trump’s visit was not on the official White House schedule, but he made time for his wife as she recovers from a minor surgery on her kidney. The White House pool reports that he left the White House just after 4:00 pm.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Trump made an unscheduled visit to check on First Lady Melania Trump in the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trump's visit was not on the official White House schedule, but he made time for his w
The Daily Caller