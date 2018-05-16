Trump Makes Time For Unscheduled Trip To Visit Melania In The Hospital

President Trump made an unscheduled visit to check on First Lady Melania Trump in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Pres again left the WH via Marine One to chopper to @WRBethesda to visit the First Lady. pic.twitter.com/51iMErgN5H — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 15, 2018

Trump’s visit was not on the official White House schedule, but he made time for his wife as she recovers from a minor surgery on her kidney. The White House pool reports that he left the White House just after 4:00 pm.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1