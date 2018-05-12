WATCH: Oprah Throws Shade at Trump in Commencement Address

Speaking at USC’s Annenberg School’s commencement on Friday, Oprah took some underhanded shots at President Trump and his supporters, encouraging the journalism graduates to fight the scourge of attacks on “real news.”

The media megastar began by attacking fake news reports.

“The internet and social media is now being used to erode trust in our institutions, interfere in our elections, and wreak havoc on our infrastructure,” she told the crowd.

Oprah claimed that “false stories” now “run circles around major news outlets.” – READ MORE

