GOP Donor Goes Against Party… Donates Millions Toward Gun Control

New controls on firearms are good policy and even better politics, a major Republican donor is warning his fellow party members.

“The federal government better pass legislation that is readily available right now … and get it done now, before November,” said donor Al Hoffman Jr., leader of the group Gun Safety Now, according to Time. “If they don’t do this, my guess is that they will lose big in November.”

Hoffman used Saturday’s anti-gun marches as a vehicle to promote his group’s anti-gun stance.

“Americans for Gun Safety Now! is honored to stand in solidarity with the thousands of students, including survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, to rally for change in our nation’s capital,” Hoffman said in a statement. “These students represent our next generation of leaders. Our new advocacy group is dedicated to supporting their courageous efforts by calling on Congress to pass a six-provision legislative package to make schools and the entire nation safer.”

Hoffman, who has donated millions to Florida Republican candidates, made a splash in February when he issued an ultimatum to candidates that if they do not support gun control, he will not support them, according to The New York Times.

“I will not write another check unless they all support a ban on assault weapons,” he wrote in an email at the time. “Enough is enough!” – READ MORE

