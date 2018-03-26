Zuckerberg Says He’s Uncomfortable Deciding on Hate Speech But Has to Anyway

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he’s not too keen on the prospect of personally deciding what content is acceptable to be seen and engaged with on the social media platform.

“I feel fundamentally uncomfortable sitting here in California at an office, making content policy decisions for people around the world,” Zuckerberg told Recode’s Kara Swisher.

“So, there are going to be things that we never allow, right like terrorist recruitment … But things like where is the line on hate speech? I mean, who chose me to be the person that [makes those distinctions],” he continued.

“I have to … but I’d rather not,” Zuckerberg said.

Swisher contested such statements from the leader of a massive tech company, arguing that the platform isn’t inherently neutral and so the company should step in and form determinations. – READ MORE

