White House Releases Official Statement on ‘March for Our Lives’

Posted on by
The statement by White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters reiterated the current administration’s support for certain gun reforms, and praised the protesters for taking advantage of their First Amendment freedoms.

“We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today,” Walters said.

“Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President’s,” she added. “Which is why he urged Congress to pass the Fix NICS and STOP School Violence Acts, and signed them into law.”

Walters also pointed to a Friday proposal from the Justice Department which called for a ban on bump stocks — controversial devices that essentially modify semi-automatic firearms and allow for a rapid rate of fire. – READ MORE

White House Releases Official Statement on 'March for Our Lives'

