GOP Congressman: Robert Mueller Damaged FBI More Than Anyone Else, Out For ‘Trump’s Scalp’ (VIDEO)

Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert said on Tuesday that he believes special counsel Robert Mueller is out to get President Donald Trump’s “scalp,” and claimed that Mueller has a track record of showing disdain toward anyone who identifies as conservative.

Gohmert joined Fox & Friends to speak on the latest revelations about FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, including that he had already planned his upcoming retirement before quickly shifting gears and focusing on Mueller.

“I have said since day one, since he was appointed, he’s bad news,” Gohmert said. “He’s out for a scalp. He would love to get Trump’s scalp. He would love to be the hero of the left to take out Donald Trump. He will do everything he can to do that and Mueller is not going to be deterred by these people falling around him.” – READ MORE

