WATCH: Topless activist grabs Jesus from Vatican Nativity scene, shouts ‘God is woman’

This Christmas gift, in a manner of speaking, was already unwrapped.

You see, a topless activist took it upon herself — on Christmas Day, no less — to rush the Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican and grab the baby Jesus, Reuters reported.

The woman from the feminist group Femen jumped over the guardrails and shouted “God is woman,” a Reuters photographer told the outlet. The slogan also was written on her bare back. – READ MORE

