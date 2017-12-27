True Pundit

WATCH: Trump’s Religious Adviser Opens Up About President’s Faith: He ‘Put Prayer Back Into the White House’

Posted on
President Donald Trump brought Christmas back in a big way his first year in office.

Not only did First Lady Melania Trump transform the White House into a winter wonderland, but the president made good on his promise to make saying “Merry Christmas” socially acceptable again.

Megachurch pastor Paula White, who has been Trump’s spiritual adviser for years, joined “Fox & Friends” on Christmas morning to remind Americans that there’s a real man of faith in the Oval Office. – READ MORE

"Isn’t it nice to be able to say 'Merry Christmas'?"
