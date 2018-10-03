GOP CONGRESSMAN REPORTEDLY ASSAULTED BY PROTESTERS IN HIS OFFICE

Several pro-marijuana demonstrators got into a scuffle with Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., on Tuesday as the lawmaker attempted to leave his Capitol Hill office, the lawmaker’s office said.

Harris was opening the door to his office in the Longworth House Office Building after presiding over the pro forma session in the House of Representatives when he was confronted by two women.

A spokeswoman for Harris, Julia Nista, said the protesters attempted to “forcibly enter the office” after the congressman “entered through a private door, bruising his wrist as they tried to force the door open.”

The United States Capitol Police, in a statement, said they arrested two suspects who officers saw “display and light marijuana cigarettes.” They arrested Kristin Furnish, age 28, of Salisbury, Maryland, and RachelRamon Donlan, 46, of Washington and charged them with possession and consumption of marijuana in a public space.

The protesters are from the pro-cannabis legalization group “Dank City Growers,” Fox News has learned.

One of the protesters then fell and claimed she was injured. Fox News is told the demonstrator refused medical treatment. – READ MORE

A number of Republican senators received police escorts Tuesday afternoon to get them past demonstrators gathered in the basement of the Russell Building near the terminus of the Senate subway.

Among them were Republican members of the Judiciary Committee Sens. John Kennedy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

In addition to uniformed Capitol Police, Graham was accompanied by the deputy sergeant at arms James Morhard.

Walking through the tunnel, Graham told a small group of reporters that he had never seen anything quite like what he was now experiencing.

“This is dangerous. I had somebody that wouldn’t let an elevator shut. An Iraq War veteran. I appreciate his service, but I just have a different opinion of Judge Kavanaugh,” Graham said. “I tried to make that clear.” – READ MORE