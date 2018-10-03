WHOOPI GOLDBERG IMPLIES THAT TRUMP JR.’S SON MUST HAVE ABUSIVE TENDENCIES ON ‘THE VIEW’ (VIDEO)

Whoopi Goldberg criticized Donald Trump Jr. Thursday on “The View,” saying that if he was concerned about his sons, he must think they are likely to assault someone. “You only worry about this for your child if you think your child has these tendencies,” she claimed.

“If you think your child is not someone who is assaulting people, it shouldn’t be a concern for you,” Goldberg continued.

Abby Huntsman jumped in then, defending Trump Jr.’s position by pointing out that, sometimes, innocent men are falsely accused. – READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. said he’s more afraid for his sons than his daughters in light of the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Mr. Trump Jr. told Daily Mail TV in an interview partially previewed on Monday that he finds the controversy “scary” and is worried his sons will be faced with allegations.

President Trump’s eldest son also criticized how the allegations have become politicized and suggested that the sexual assault allegations against Judge Kavanaugh are not “real claims.”

“For the people that are real victims of these things, when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims,” Mr. Trump Jr. argued.

His girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle argued that those who come forward with allegations of assault should be taken seriously, but the public should be wary of politics. She said that even though it’s “its very tough” to look into California professor Christine Blasey Ford’s decades-old claims, it “doesn’t mean it should be ignored.” – READ MORE