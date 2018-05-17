GOP candidate’s ‘Deportation Bus’ ad briefly removed from YouTube for violating ‘hate speech’ policy

An advertisement for a Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate’s campaign was temporarily taken down from YouTube for a violation of the platform’s hate speech policy.

The campaign for Georgia state Sen. Michael Williams on Tuesday shared a video promoting Williams’s “Deportation Bus Tour” to the state’s “sanctuary cities” to promote his pro-deportation policies.

In the video, Williams touts his plan to “fill this bus with illegals to send them back to where they came from.” Sanctuary cities offer protection to immigrants in the country illegally and refuse to fully enforce federal immigration laws.

The windows on the bus read “Follow me to Mexico” and “Murderers, rapists, kidnappers, child molestors [sic], and other criminals on board.”

On Wednesday morning, the ad had been replaced with a message from YouTube that the video “has been removed for violating YouTube’s policy on hate speech.” By 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, the video had been put back up. – READ MORE

