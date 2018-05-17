FBI: Comey’s Memo Leaker & Secretly-Appointed Federal Agent Never Passed Full FBI Background Check

They’ll apparently let anyone into the FBI these days. Even Columbia University law professors who didn’t pass a full FBI background check.

All you have to do is be friends with the director. And you too can have access to classified documents and government secrets.

Welcome to 1920 2018.

James Comey leaked his Trump memos to Daniel Richman and recently claimed he was a specially-appointed FBI agent. However, True Pundit has learned Richman never passed a full FBI background check used to vet candidates for FBI employment, federal law enforcement sources said.

Former FBI agent Michael McMahon, an expert on FBI vetting, called Richman’s mystery appointment to the FBI and lack of vetting “very strange.”

“National Security is in the spotlight, and the DOJ / FBI are all too well-aware of this,” McMahon said. “If the American people were to know of the FBI’s shoddy policies and practices with regard to background checks and vetting, there would be great outrage among the masses.”

Specifically, federal sources said, Richman’s relatives, associates, and colleagues at Columbia University — as well as previous places of employment — were never questioned to ascertain Richman’s characteristics and integrity. Also a number of federal computer and electronic sweeps were never conducted on Richman, sources said.

It would almost seem that the federal government was not aware Richman was any type of employee until Comey publicly announced it weeks ago.

While the public might be surprised at this, FBI veterans once immersed in the idiosyncrasies of federal background vetting are not.

McMahon said while at the FBI he made numerous disclosures of violations of law, rule, regulation and mismanagement of the Bureau’s vetting

He was so good at his job that the FBI fired him for drawing attention to the Bureau’s holes in vetting applicants and federal agents.

Comey used Richman as a go-between last year to leak the contents of sensitive memos to the media. Richman has since admitted that he previously worked as a “special government employee” (SGE) for Comey’s FBI on an unpaid basis.

“I did indeed have SGE status with the Bureau (for no pay),” Richman wrote in an email to FOX News.

Richman emerged last year as the former FBI director’s contact for leaking memos documenting his private discussions with President Trump – memos that are now the subject of an inspector general review over the presence of classified material. Sources familiar with Richman’s status at the FBI said he was assigned to “special projects” by Comey, and had a security clearance as well as badge access to the building. Richman’s status was the subject of a Memorandum of Understanding.

But how did Richman get a security clearance absent a full background check?

Lawmakers are only beginning to raise questions about Richman’s status. (See Letter below article) Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the information about Richman and his special FBI status first emerged during closed-door testimony by Comey’s former chief of staff James Rybicki before the House oversight and judiciary committees.

“[D]uring that deposition, it was brought out that Daniel Richman, the guy who information was leaked through to The New York Times, had this special status called special government employee status, where he could sort of come and go in the FBI,” Jordan said. He said he could not speak to the significance, but “it seems kind of interesting that the guy who Comey leaks to is a good friend, who had this sort of unfettered access into the FBI.”

2018 05 01 Goodlatte Gowdy to Sessions Rosenstein Re Richman Due 5 15 by True Pundit on Scribd

