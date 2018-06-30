Politics
GOP Candidate Says Country Club Cancelled Her Event Because of Her Support for Trump
Michigan congressional candidate Lena Epstein says a country club cancelled her planned event because of her support of President Donald Trump.
Lena Epstein, who’s running for the open seat in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, was supposed to hold a fundraising event at Franklin Hills Country Club in Franklin, Mich., Wednesday night.
“They called off our event because of my support for the president,” Epstein said, noting that she’s a fourth-generation member of the club.
Ainsley Earhardt pointed out that the son of a former president of the club, Michael Simon, slammed Epstein in a since-deleted Facebook post, calling her a “neo-fascist” who’s building a coalition of “vicious anti-Semites, racists and xenophobes.” – READ MORE