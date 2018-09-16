Google Built China A Prototype Search Engine That Allows Government To Spy On Citizens’ Search Queries

Imagine if the U.S. government was able to freely access your search history and use it against you. That’s what may end up happening in China, thanks to a censored search engine built for the country by Google.

As reported by The Intercept, “The search engine, codenamed Dragonfly, was designed for Android devices, and would remove content deemed sensitive by China’s ruling Communist Party regime, such as information about political dissidents, free speech, democracy, human rights, and peaceful protest.”

That's right, terms like "human rights," "Nobel prize," and "student protest" were all added to a censorship list compiled by the massive tech company for the Chinese government.

During The Google Company Meeting Which Took Place Just After Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential Campaign Defeat, Employees Applauded A Fellow Employee Who Thanked Company Executives For Taking A “very Bold Stance” Against China In 2010, Which Hedescribed As One Of The “greatest Things” The Company Had Ever Done.

Ironically, under two years later, it was revealed that Google has been working on a censored search engine for China in cooperation with the Chinese government.

According to reports, the search engine, which has been in development since Spring 2017, “will blacklist access to certain websites and restrict search terms related to human rights, democracy, religion, and peaceful protest.”

Employees working on the project were also ordered by Google to "keep quiet about it," and "deflect questions,"