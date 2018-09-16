John Kerry: Trump Has ‘Maturity of an 8-Year-Old Boy With the Insecurity of a Teenage Girl’ (VIDEO)

Former Secretary of State John Kerry ripped President Donald Trump during an interview Friday night with “Real Time” host Bill Maher.

While promoting his memoir, “Every Day Is Extra,” Kerry responded to a tweet from Trump that suggested he had “illegal meetings” with the Iranian regime.

He blasted the president with numerous statements, in one instance saying that Trump seems to care more about “his Twitter likes” than he does the Constitution.

"He's got the maturity of an 8-year-old boy with the insecurity of a teenage girl," Kerry said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused his predecessor, former Secretary of State John Kerry, of attempting to undermine U.S. policy toward Iran.

Pompeo called Kerry’s admitted meetings with Iranian officials “unseemly and unprecedented,” adding that “it is beyond inappropriate.”

The secretary of state relayed an anecdote of seeing Kerry during a visit to Europe where he took part in a meeting with Iranian officials. “Actively undermining U.S. policy as a former Secretary of State is literally unheard of.”

Kerry admitted in a recent interview on Fox News that he met with Iranian officials on two or three different occasions in a bid to save the Iranian nuclear deal. The former secretary of state defended his actions saying that since President Donald Trump had not yet withdrawn from the agreement that he was free to work to bolster it.