Chocolate Easter candy now cited as environmental hazard by researchers

Beware the chocolate Easter bunny, and those foil-wrapped chocolate eggs. Both could be “bad for the environment” warns a new study, which says that such confections can damage the environment.

Researchers at The University of Manchester in England have identified “the carbon footprint of chocolate and its other environmental impacts,” analyzing such factors as ingredients, manufacturing processes, packaging and waste. Yes, cow gas emissions are cited in the research, which was released Friday.

The researchers estimate that the British chocolate industry alone produces about over 2 tons of greenhouse gases a year — as much as a large city.

“Most of us love chocolate, but don’t often think of what it takes to get from cocoa beans to the chocolate products we buy,” said Adisa Azapagic, director of Sustainable Industrial Systems and a professor within the School of Chemical Engineering & Analytical Science on the campus. – READ MORE

